The NBA’s Board of Governors passed legislation on draft lottery reform and player rest guidelines on Thursday, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The NBA's Board of Governors passed draft lottery reform today, league sources tell ESPN. New rules will start with 2019 Draft. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 28, 2017

The new draft lottery rules—which aims to disincentivize tanking—flatten the odds for the League’s worst teams.

Here is an ESPN graphic on how NBA Draft lottery odds change in 2019 pic.twitter.com/Jk8X7q0J3Z — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 28, 2017

Under the new rest regulations, Commissioner Adam Silver will be able to fine teams for sitting healthy players.

In the new resting legislation, Silver will have the discretionary ability to fine teams for resting players in several instances, including sitting multiple players outside of unusual circumstances in a single game, and healthy players in nationally televised ESPN, ABC and TNT games. When teams decide to rest players in games, they’ll be encouraged to do so for home instead of away games. Star players sitting out are expected to be on the bench during games and encouraged to be accessible to fans for interaction before the game.

RELATED:

NBA: Tanking Makes Fans ‘Less Interested in the League’