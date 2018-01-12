LaVar Ball might have been right after all.

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, the Lakers do not support Luke Walton, and NBA executives and agents suspect David Fizdale will be Walton’s replacement.

From the Rich Eisen Show (starting at 0:50):

“Whatever you want to say about LaVar Ball, he has smoked out the fact that the Lakers do not support Luke Walton. And that is now crystal clear. “And there are now guys out there wondering openly to me—executives, coaches, agents—who the Lakers are going to hire as their next coach. “Because that has been revealed here: That they do not have unconditional support for Luke.” […] [3:39] “I got executives in my ear, I got agents in my ear, saying, ‘Oh yeah, they’re probably going to hire David Fizdale.'”

