According to a poll of eight NBA front office execs, Dwight Howard’s trade value is almost non-existent.

The exces concluded that the best-case trade scenario for the Hawks would be a second-round pick and cap relief for the 31-year-old Howard.

While Howard still does some good things on the court, he still has two years and over $47 million left on his contract.

Safe to say the Hawks will probably be stuck with Howard until he becomes an expiring contract in 2018-19.

