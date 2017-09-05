Tampering in the NBA may not be an anomaly—it could be the norm. According to current and former NBA general managers, at least.

The front office execs told Bleacher Report’s Ric Bucher that tampering is essentially the only way to get things done in the League.

“If you’re not cheating by the letter of the law,” says one former GM, “you’re not trying.” Adds a current Eastern Conference GM: “You don’t get free agents without it. [Tampering] is what the whole league is built on. That’s the only way you can get anything done.”

