Let’s all take a minute to say thank you to Adam Silver and Michele Roberts for making sure that there won’t be a lockout this summer.

The leaders of the NBA and the NBPA have officially come to terms on a brand new CBA that will run until at least the 2023-24 season.

USA Today’s Jeff Zillgitt detailed a few of the major points the two sides agreed on:

Basketball-related-income will remain a 50-50 split.

Individual salaries for veterans and rookies will increase.

Entry age for the Draft will remain at 19. American-born players must be at least a year removed from high school.

The preseason will be shortened to no more than six games.

The regular season will start earlier than the last week of October in an effort to reduce wear-and-tear on players.

There will be much more to come on the official details of the CBA as it kicks in during next summer.

h/t USA Today