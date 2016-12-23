Let’s all take a minute to say thank you to Adam Silver and Michele Roberts for making sure that there won’t be a lockout this summer.
The leaders of the NBA and the NBPA have officially come to terms on a brand new CBA that will run until at least the 2023-24 season.
USA Today’s Jeff Zillgitt detailed a few of the major points the two sides agreed on:
- Basketball-related-income will remain a 50-50 split.
- Individual salaries for veterans and rookies will increase.
- Entry age for the Draft will remain at 19. American-born players must be at least a year removed from high school.
- The preseason will be shortened to no more than six games.
- The regular season will start earlier than the last week of October in an effort to reduce wear-and-tear on players.
There will be much more to come on the official details of the CBA as it kicks in during next summer.
h/t USA Today
