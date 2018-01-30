On Monday, the Los Angeles Clippers traded Blake Griffin to the Detroit Pistons in a blockbuster deal that featured Avery Bradley, Tobias Harris, and draft picks.

Several players, including LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, have since publicly reacted to the news:

When a player gets traded, it’s they was doing what’s best for the franchise. But when a player decides to leave, it’s, ‘He’s not loyal. He’s a snake. He’s not committed.’ It’s just, that’s the narrative of how it goes. So I’m definitely (aware). I know that firsthand.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had some advice for Blake Griffin moving to Detroit. 😂 pic.twitter.com/K3G56Ptd0Y — NBA SKITS (@NBA_Skits) January 30, 2018

Blake and Dre on the same team is tough. — Aaron Gordon (@Double0AG) January 30, 2018

Do you guys think Blake was the best Clipper ever?? — Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) January 29, 2018

And of course:

