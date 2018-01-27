Pelicans big man DeMarcus Cousins suffered a torn left Achilles tendon in Friday’s win over the Rockets and will miss the remainder of the season, according to multiple reports.

Boogie had been averaging 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.6 blocks per contest, helping to lead New Orleans to a 27-21 start and sixth place in the West. He was voted a starter for February’s All-Star game in Los Angeles.

The NBA family reacted to the devastating news on social media:

My dawg!! Tough to see bro but I know you gonna come back stronger than ever. We gone hold it down for you!! #Pels #Brothers pic.twitter.com/BLCs07ZdrH — Anthony Davis (@AntDavis23) January 27, 2018

Thoughts out to @boogiecousins! Hope you good big fella. 🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 27, 2018

My prayers go out to @boogiecousins 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 27, 2018

prayers up to @boogiecousins. hate to see that happen. come back stronger and better. — Blake Griffin (@blakegriffin32) January 27, 2018

Damn man . Prayers up cur cuz @boogiecousins 🙏🏽. Speedy recovery my G. — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) January 27, 2018

Praying hard for my brother @boogiecousins right now!!! God’s got you fam — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) January 27, 2018

Damn bruh!!!!! I’m sick to my stomach with the news about my lil bro @boogiecousins 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 PRAYERS UP!!! You will be back stronger bro!!! — Garrett Temple (@GTemp14) January 27, 2018

Prayers going up for @boogiecousins, speedy and healthy recovery big fella!!!Never want to see that. 🙏🏾 — DeAndre Jordan (@DeAndre) January 27, 2018

Prayers go out for @boogiecousins…Stay positive through this man! — Gordon Hayward (@gordonhayward) January 27, 2018

Stay Strong Big Dawg, You A Monster And Dont Let This Break You, All Love @boogiecousins 🙏🏽 — Dejounte Murray (@DejounteMurray) January 27, 2018

Prayers up to truly one of the realist and best we got in the association @boogiecousins — 7even (@iAmSJ) January 27, 2018

Get better soon, Boogie!

