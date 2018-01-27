Pelicans big man DeMarcus Cousins suffered a torn left Achilles tendon in Friday’s win over the Rockets and will miss the remainder of the season, according to multiple reports.

Boogie had been averaging 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.6 blocks per contest, helping to lead New Orleans to a 27-21 start and sixth place in the West. He was voted a starter for February’s All-Star game in Los Angeles.

The NBA family reacted to the devastating news on social media:

Get better soon, Boogie!

