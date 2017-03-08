In becoming just the sixth player to reach the 30,000-point mark, Dirk Nowitzki put the bow on a career nobody ever thought he’d have. From Germany to an abysmal rookie season to today, Dirk’s solidified himself as one of the greatest to ever do it. If the championship, All-Star appearances and outrageous stats don’t prove how good Dirk has become, the chorus of his peers congratulating him certainly does. Peep what Kobe, D-Wade, Steph and more had to say about Dirk making history.

LeBron James congratulates Dirk Nowitzki on reaching the 30,000 point mark. (Via @uninterrupted) pic.twitter.com/lfH7c7BAkR — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 8, 2017

