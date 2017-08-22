The Cleveland Cavaliers shook the NBA landscape on Tuesday by trading Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics in a blockbuster deal.

In return, the Cavs received Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and the Nets’ 2018 first-round pick.

After news of the trade broke, NBA players began to debate who got the best of the trade.

Lou Williams thought it was even, while Evan Turner praised the Cavs for their haul.

Yikes. Even swap you ask me — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) August 23, 2017

Cavs came out big. IT, Crowder and a top 5 pick! https://t.co/SWVWIA44T5 — Evan Turner (@thekidet) August 23, 2017

Others, including Dwyane Wade, reacted by praising the NBA for its never-ending excitement.

NBA is the most entertaining, dope, lit league in the world — Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) August 23, 2017

