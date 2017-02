As expected, the 2017 Slam Dunk Contest came down to a final round between the Pacers’ Glenn Robinson III and the Suns’ Derrick Jones Jr.

Robinson sealed the win with a two-handed reverse dunk over three people (which some players pointed out was similar to one of GRIII’s first-round dunks).

Check the tweetcap above for reactions from Zach LaVine, Eric Bledsoe, Myles Turner and plenty more.

