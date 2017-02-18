Indiana Pacers forward Glenn Robinson III beat out Phoenix Suns guard Derrick Jones Jr. in the finals of the 2017 Dunk Contest. Robinson III earned a perfect 50 on his last dunk to seal the victory.

Check out the dunks below:

Glenn Robinson III

Derrick Jones

DeAndre Jordan

Aaron Gordon

Related
WATCH: Eric Gordon Wins 2017 Three-Point Contest
WATCH: Kristaps Porzingis Wins 2017 Skills Contest