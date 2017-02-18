Indiana Pacers forward Glenn Robinson III beat out Phoenix Suns guard Derrick Jones Jr. in the finals of the 2017 Dunk Contest. Robinson III earned a perfect 50 on his last dunk to seal the victory.
Check out the dunks below:
Glenn Robinson III
.@GRIII leaps over PG-13 for the SLAM! pic.twitter.com/lrsPu6RQHg
Glenn Robinson earns the first 5️⃣0️⃣ of the night with this gem 😳 pic.twitter.com/idZ520YBcW
GR3 makes a statement in the #VerizonDunk Contest. pic.twitter.com/ZuuhHreqFa
Glenn Robinson III breaks out the dab on the windmill reverse!
(via @clippittv)pic.twitter.com/j7xWIRtJtr
Derrick Jones
Derrick Jones Jr. clears four teammates in the first round 👌 pic.twitter.com/dVZ4eqwD8K
"This young man came to play tonight."@TheRea1DJones is putting on a show! 👀 #VerizonDunk pic.twitter.com/dkF5im9blp
.@TheRea1DJones with the through-the-legs 💥 pic.twitter.com/d6jLJk6ifl
DeAndre Jordan
DJ jumps the DJ booth in the #VerizonDunk Contest! @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/Z4Y9msy2Lt
DJ goes around the 🌎 #VerizonDunk pic.twitter.com/8BTNcrrk4c
Aaron Gordon
Did you see that? Air Gordon takes flight and goes through the legs with the assist from a Drone powered by @Intel. #VerizonDunk pic.twitter.com/jQpFs0Bh9h
