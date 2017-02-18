Indiana Pacers forward Glenn Robinson III beat out Phoenix Suns guard Derrick Jones Jr. in the finals of the 2017 Dunk Contest. Robinson III earned a perfect 50 on his last dunk to seal the victory.

Check out the dunks below:

Glenn Robinson III

Glenn Robinson earns the first 5️⃣0️⃣ of the night with this gem 😳 pic.twitter.com/idZ520YBcW — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) February 19, 2017

Glenn Robinson III breaks out the dab on the windmill reverse! (via @clippittv)pic.twitter.com/j7xWIRtJtr — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) February 19, 2017

Derrick Jones

Derrick Jones Jr. clears four teammates in the first round 👌 pic.twitter.com/dVZ4eqwD8K — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) February 19, 2017

"This young man came to play tonight."@TheRea1DJones is putting on a show! 👀 #VerizonDunk pic.twitter.com/dkF5im9blp — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 19, 2017

DeAndre Jordan

Aaron Gordon

Did you see that? Air Gordon takes flight and goes through the legs with the assist from a Drone powered by @Intel. #VerizonDunk pic.twitter.com/jQpFs0Bh9h — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2017

