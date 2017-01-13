The National Basketball Referees Association claims that Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is seeking an unfair competitive advantage by threatening and intimidating the officials.

The refs’ union says Cuban’s actions represent a “threat to the integrity of NBA basketball.”



Referees union charging NBA's allowing Mark Cuban to wield power over refs "via threats and intimidation." My story: https://t.co/frBqha5uIn — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) January 12, 2017

Cuban quickly fired back with a lengthy response—he promises to remain “aggressive about trying to force change in the officiating group.”

Per Yahoo:

