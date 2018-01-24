Joel Embiid and Lonzo Ball will headline the rosters for the annual Mtn Dew Kickstart Rising Stars game, taking place on All-Star weekend in Los Angeles, the league announced on Wednesday.

The rosters, which you can see in total below, are comprised of 10 first-year and 10 second-year NBA players and divided into U.S. and World teams. The league’s assistant coaches selected the rosters.

Three Lakers, including Ball, made the cut and will get to play in front of a hometown crowd. Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma will join Ball on the U.S. team. Dario Saric and Ben Simmons will play on the World team with fellow 76er Embiid.

The game will take place on Fri., Feb. 16 at Staples Center and will tip off at 9 p.m. ET on TNT.

Full rosters:

World Team – Bogdan Bogdanovic (Kings); Dillon Brooks (Grizzlies); Joel Embiid (76ers); Buddy Hield (Kings); Lauri Markkanen (Bulls); Jamal Murray (Nuggets); Frank Ntilikina (Knicks); Domantas Sabonis (Pacers); Dario Saric (76ers); Ben Simmons (76ers).

U.S. Team – Lonzo Ball (Lakers); Malcolm Brogdon (Bucks); Jaylen Brown (Celtics); John Collins (Hawks); Kris Dunn (Bulls); Brandon Ingram (Lakers); Kyle Kuzma (Lakers); Donovan Mitchell (Jazz); Dennis Smith, Jr. (Mavericks); Jayson Tatum (Celtics)