NBA teams battled on twitter Thursday morning with a chain of #NBAcereals puns.

The Cavaliers got things going with some Special Kay (Felder).

Anyone enjoying their #NBACereals this morning? We started the day with a bowl of Special Kay 🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/DkVMVlDX2O — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) August 10, 2017

Then, NBA teams began to respond with hilarious cereals of their own.

peep some of the best down below:

We are getting dunk-a-tized this morning in Orlando 💪 #NBACereals pic.twitter.com/SdEo3JPJj2 — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) August 10, 2017

We're all about that Count Blockula this morning in Miami! #NBACereals pic.twitter.com/UL6KQBkCTz — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) August 10, 2017