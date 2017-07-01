Rockets’ big man Nene is re-signing on a 4-year, $15 million deal, according to Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle:

Rockets reach an agreement with Nene on a four year, $15 million contract, source said. — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) July 1, 2017

Nene after the season: “They brought the real Nene back. Here, I got young. I got healthy. And I got happy. Of course, I want to be back.” — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) July 1, 2017

I guess the man got his wish.

