Nene added fuel to the Carmelo Anthony-to-Houston rumors with a since-deleted Instagram post showing Melo in a Rockets uniform, and a caption that said the big fella “can’t wait” to play with his former teammate again.

Does Nene know something that we don't? pic.twitter.com/AVcIHLHA1v — Space City Scoop (@SpaceCity_Scoop) July 10, 2017

The Rockets and Knicks are said to be discussing a potential swap for the perennial NBA All-Star.

Melo and Nene played together in Denver for eight seasons.

Per the NY Post:

The Post has reported that Anthony and Houston star James Harden have been in contact, and Anthony is agreeable to waiving his no-trade clause to just two teams: LeBron James’ Cavaliers and Chris Paul’s Rockets. A source said that Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni knows he needs more “major talent” if the Rockets are going to beat the Warriors. While the Knicks remain focused on acquiring a veteran point guard, there are a few obstacles before a deal could come to fruition. Anthony is due a little over $26 million next season — and has a 15 percent trade kicker — which means the Rockets would most likely need a third team involved to help make the deal work. The other obstacle remains: Whom exactly do the Rockets have to offer? They recently cleared most of their appealing talent when they acquired superstar Paul from the Clippers, in a trade that sent veteran point guard Patrick Beverley to the Clippers.

