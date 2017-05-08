Rockets center Nene will miss the remainder of the playoffs with a left adductor tear.
Nene took himself out of the game after throwing down a breakaway dunk in the first quarter of Houston’s 125-104 Game 4 win over the Spurs.
Initially diagnosed as a left groin injury, an MRI Monday morning revealed a tear.
