Mavs big man Nerlens Noel will reportedly receive max offers from “multiple” teams as a restricted free agent this summer.

Noel, 23, played 22 games in Dallas after being traded by the Sixers back on February 23.

From Scout:

A source from another NBA team (not the Mavs) tells me that there will be “multiple” clubs willing to pay Noel his max once he hits the restricted-free-agent market on July 1.

Noel recently expressed his desire to remain in Dallas, where he could re-sign for up to five years, $146 million.

“In my short time here, I’ve really enjoyed it. With the pieces that we have, and the opportunities we’ll be seeing in the near future, I think there’s a lot to be excited for,” Noel said.

