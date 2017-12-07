Nerlens Noel is set to undergo surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb.

The big fella is expected to miss four-to-six weeks following the procedure.

Noel, 23, hasn’t played since Nov. 22.

He’s averaging 4.0 points and 4.1 rebounds, while struggling to crack Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle’s rotation.

Per the Dallas Morning News:

“It’s not anything crazy,” Noel said. “It’s a pretty common injury for a basketball player. I’m just going to get it taken care of. I showed it to the trainers and they said, that it’s not right. They said I should probably get some surgery and get it fixed up now.

“I can play basketball with it. A couple guys in here have had it.”

Noel said he’ll come back with the same outlook that he’s tried to keep during the time when he’s essentially been the last man on the bench.

“I’m not really too worried,” he said. “I’m in a great place. I know I can step on the court at any time and change the game. I’m just going to keep working.”