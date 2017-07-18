Nerlens Noel is “very disappointed” with how contract negotiations have gone with the Dallas Mavericks.

Noel, 23, can either accept the Mavs’ $4.2 million qualifying offer and become an unrestricted free agent next summer, or come to terms with Dallas.

From the Dallas News:

The Mavericks’ negotiations with Nerlens Noel remain far apart and the representative for the fourth-year center said Tuesday that the situation could drag on well into the summer. […] “We’re very disappointed with where things stand,” [Noel’s agent Happy] Walters said. “Nerlens loves Dallas and spent June there working out, but we’re still waiting on a serious offer.” Mavericks’ owner Mark Cuban said only that he cannot go into details about the negotiations.

