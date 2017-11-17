NFL owners reportedly reached out to Adam Silver to gauge his interest in succeeding Roger Goodell as commissioner of the league.

According to ESPN’s Don Van Natta Jr and Seth Wickersham, Silver immediately declined.

Roger Goodell Has a Jerry Jones Problem: The inside story about what caused the NFL’s unprecedented civil war. By me and @SethWickersham. https://t.co/bh4NibIuQp — Don Van Natta Jr. (@DVNJr) November 17, 2017

[NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell] knows that there’s no clear successor, which is both a failing on his part and a source of leverage. “The owners, though, have considered other successors. A confidant of one owner reached out to gauge whether Adam Silver, the NBA commissioner, would be interested in running the NFL, to which Silver immediately said no.

