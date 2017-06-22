Nick Young declined his player option Wednesday, and will be an unrestricted free agent as of July 1.

Nick Young is declining his player option as expected. He will become a free agent. — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) June 21, 2017

Young, 32, was set to earn $5.7 millon next season.

Is this the end of the Swaggy P era in L.A.?

Per the LA Times: