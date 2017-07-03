The Golden State Warriors are reportedly interested in signing unrestricted free agent Nick Young.
A serious candidate for a portion of Golden State's $5.2M exception, per ESPN sources: Free agent guard Nick Young.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2017
Young, 32, who opted out of the final $5.7 million of his deal with the Lakers, would have to settle for part of all of the Warriors’ $5.2 million exception in order to join Golden State.
Adding to the intrigue, Draymond Green posted a photo with Young on snapchat on Sunday with the caption, “Warriors?”
