The Golden State Warriors are reportedly interested in signing unrestricted free agent Nick Young.

A serious candidate for a portion of Golden State's $5.2M exception, per ESPN sources: Free agent guard Nick Young. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2017

Young, 32, who opted out of the final $5.7 million of his deal with the Lakers, would have to settle for part of all of the Warriors’ $5.2 million exception in order to join Golden State.

Adding to the intrigue, Draymond Green posted a photo with Young on snapchat on Sunday with the caption, “Warriors?”

