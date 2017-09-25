Nikola Mirotic and the Chicago Bulls have come to terms on a two-year, $27 million pact.
Story on RFA Nikola Mirotic agreeing to a two-year deal to return to the Chicago Bulls: https://t.co/t0wdk8fmvo pic.twitter.com/IBkWnX9i1T
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 24, 2017
Mirotic faced an Oct. 1 deadline on a one-year, $7.2 million qualifying offer.
The 26-year-old forward has averaged 10.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists in three seasons with the Bulls.
Per Yahoo:
Mirotic and the Bulls held extensive discussions this offseason and reached agreement on a shorter-term contract on Sunday. Mirotic was one of the top stretch fours on the market, but fell into a difficult pool of restricted free agency this summer.
Mirotic has the right to veto any trade in the first year of his new Bulls deal, league sources said.
Mirotic had an accomplished professional career with Spain’s Real Madrid before joining the Bulls in 2014 on a three-year contract. He also played for the Spanish national team. Mirotic was selected with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2011 NBA draft.
