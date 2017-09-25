Nikola Mirotic and the Chicago Bulls have come to terms on a two-year, $27 million pact.

Story on RFA Nikola Mirotic agreeing to a two-year deal to return to the Chicago Bulls: https://t.co/t0wdk8fmvo pic.twitter.com/IBkWnX9i1T — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 24, 2017

Mirotic faced an Oct. 1 deadline on a one-year, $7.2 million qualifying offer.

The 26-year-old forward has averaged 10.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists in three seasons with the Bulls.

