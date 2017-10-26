Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic is reportedly still upset with teammate Bobby Portis after Portis’ punch broke two bones in Mirotic’s face.

According to the Chicago Tribune‘s KC Johnson, Mirotic would find it “difficult” to co-exist with Portis in light of the altercation.

Just as in free agency, Nikola Mirotic’s preference is to remain with Bulls. But can that happen with Portis? https://t.co/lVfOHcXahu — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) October 26, 2017

There’s a growing sense that Mirotic would find returning to a locker room with Portis difficult. In an odd way, the severity of Mirotic’s injuries could help assuage the delicate and fluid situation merely by the passage of time. Emotions remain raw for now.

Earlier this week, Portis—who the Bulls suspended for 8 games—issued a public apology for his role in the altercation.

Portis said that he’s texted and called Mirotic, “but he didn’t respond.”

