Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic left practice on Tuesday with two broken bones in his face after getting punched by teammate Bobby Portis.

According to The Vertical’s Shams Charania, a shoving match during practice ended with a surprise punch from Portis.

Sources: Bulls forwards Bobby Portis and Nikola Mirotic were involved in serious altercation in practice today, leaving Mirotic hospitalized and out indefinitely. Story coming. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 17, 2017

Mirotic will likely be “sidelined indefinitely,” and Portis is “almost certain” to be suspended, reports Chicago Tribune‘s KC Johnson.

Mirotic is home after going to hospital. He has 2 broken bones in his face and was evaluated for concussion, per source. Punched by Portis. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) October 17, 2017

One source said Mirotic had two broken bones after Portis connected and could miss up to three weeks. He has since been released from the hospital. The Bulls said they are evaulating disciplinary action, but Portis is almost certain to draw a suspension.

The Bulls released a statement on Tuesday saying Mirotic suffered a concussion and “maxillary fractures” and that “surgery is likely required.”

