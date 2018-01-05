Despite the Bulls’ recent resurgence, Nikola Mirotic is reportedly “standing firm” on his request to be traded from Chicago.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times‘ Joe Cowley, Mirotic would be willing to waive his no-trade clause to make a deal possible.

Our @Suntimes_sports Friday cover: A showdown for the #Bulls — The same time Zach LaVine is back, Nikola Mirotic could be heading out the door – https://t.co/o9GOb5uB0Z pic.twitter.com/VmPOFiKBYO — Sun-Times Sports (@suntimes_sports) January 5, 2018

The Sun-Times reported last week that Mirotic and his representatives are standing firm on his trade request and that he is willing to waive the no-trade clause in his contract when he’s eligible to be dealt Jan. 15.

