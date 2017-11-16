The Denver Nuggets were reportedly at the “goal line” in a potential trade for Eric Bledsoe.

According to ESPN’s Zach Lowe, Denver “almost certainly” would have included Emmanuel Mudiay and a first-round pick in the deal.

On the Nuggets and Nikola Jokic, trying to find their groove amid higher expectations: https://t.co/ierFnqJ0uV — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) November 16, 2017