Nuggets Coach Michael Malone: Nikola Jokic ‘Should Be In MVP Conversation’

by February 24, 2018
543

After the Nuggets beat the Spurs, 122-119, on Friday night, coach Michael Malone had high praise for forward Nikola Jokic, telling reporters that the 23-year-old “should be in the MVP conversation.”

The Joker posted his third consecutive triple-double (28 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists) in the victory.

Malone also complained that Jokic and the rest of his guys aren’t getting the respect they deserve from officials, prompting Spurs coach Gregg Popovich to call out “bullshit,” via Harrison Wind of BSN Denver:

He should be in the MVP conversation. He is one of the best all-around players in the game. Not young players, not big guys, not small guys. He’s one of the best players in the NBA right now…at some point he and at some point our team will get the respect (from officials) that we deserve. Because right now we’re not getting it.

With Jokic (17.2 points, 10.6 rebounds, 6.0 assists) leading the way, Denver is sixth in the West at 33-26.

