Hall of Famer Oscar Roberston, the only player in NBA history to average a triple-double for an entire season, thinks Russell Westbrook deserves to win the MVP this season.

The Big O graciously added that he’s not only rooting for Westbrook to win MVP, but for Russ to break his record of 41 triple-doubles set back in 1961-62.

Westbrook just recorded his 39th triple-double of the season on Friday.

More from Robertson, via ESPN:

“I think it’s Westbrook. That’s what I really think. Because years ago it was tough to win an MVP because it was based on winning championships, and [Bill] Russell with the Celtics — they dominated. “But one year, Wilt [Chamberlain] averaged 50 points a game and 29 rebounds and me a triple-double, but Bill won because his team advanced and we did not. “It’s changed now. A lot of people understand what an MVP means. They understand basketball better than they did years ago.”

RELATED:

Oscar Robertson Wants Russell Westbrook to Average a Triple-Double