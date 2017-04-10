Oscar Robertson has been cheering on Russell Westbrook throughout his historic run this season, and published a gushing piece about the superstar guard after Westbrook broke Robertson’s triple-doubles record Sunday.
The Hall of Famer says Russ is the NBA’s most valuable player.
Oscar Robertson expresses congrats to @russwest44 for breaking his long-time triple-double record. https://t.co/Bb3I926fwe
— The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) April 10, 2017
Oscar has no interest in comparing his own era to the one Russ is currently playing in: Robertson is too busy enjoying watching history get re-written.
Per ESPN:
My vote is for Westbrook, and here’s why:
1.) He took over the offense for the Oklahoma City Thunder after Kevin Durant’s blockbuster departure for the Golden State Warriors as a free agent changed the team’s composition.
2.) This season, he beats any other guard in a head-to-head matchup.
3.) Most important, he should be rewarded for his outstanding play this season and his career-making individual accomplishments.
