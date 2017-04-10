Oscar Robertson has been cheering on Russell Westbrook throughout his historic run this season, and published a gushing piece about the superstar guard after Westbrook broke Robertson’s triple-doubles record Sunday.

The Hall of Famer says Russ is the NBA’s most valuable player.

Oscar has no interest in comparing his own era to the one Russ is currently playing in: Robertson is too busy enjoying watching history get re-written.

Per ESPN:

My vote is for Westbrook, and here’s why:

 

1.) He took over the offense for the Oklahoma City Thunder after Kevin Durant’s blockbuster departure for the Golden State Warriors as a free agent changed the team’s composition.

 

2.) This season, he beats any other guard in a head-to-head matchup.

 

3.) Most important, he should be rewarded for his outstanding play this season and his career-making individual accomplishments.

