Hall of Famer Oscar Roberston, the only player in NBA history to ever average a triple-double for an entire season, hopes Russell Westbrook accomplishes the feat this year.

Westbrook is currently putting up 31.2 points, 10.6 rebounds and 10.3 assists per night.

Oscar Robertson tells @Powell2daPeople on NBATV re: Westbrook averaging a triple-double this season, “I hope he gets it." — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) March 2, 2017

More Oscar Robertson on Westbrook averaging a triple-double: "Why should I care, man? I hope he does. I think it’s great to talk about." — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) March 2, 2017

Russ has now suited up in 60 games, and registered his 30th triple-double of the season Tuesday night.

Per the AP: