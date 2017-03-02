Hall of Famer Oscar Roberston, the only player in NBA history to ever average a triple-double for an entire season, hopes Russell Westbrook accomplishes the feat this year.

Westbrook is currently putting up 31.2 points, 10.6 rebounds and 10.3 assists per night.

Russ has now suited up in 60 games, and registered his 30th triple-double of the season Tuesday night.

Per the AP:

Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder feared the worst during his pregame media session as he considered how to handle Russell Westbrook, the triple-double machine and league scoring leader.

 

During the pregame, Snyder said he hoped Westbrook wouldn’t get a triple-double on Tuesday night, but added that he “probably will.” Westbrook validated his concerns, posting a triple-double and scoring 12 of his 43 points in the final 2:05 to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Utah Jazz 109-106 on Tuesday night.

 

Westbrook had 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his 30th triple-double of the season and 67th of his career. It was his fourth straight triple-double, and the team’s fourth consecutive win. It also was his fifth triple-double with at least 40 points this season.