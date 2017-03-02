Hall of Famer Oscar Roberston, the only player in NBA history to ever average a triple-double for an entire season, hopes Russell Westbrook accomplishes the feat this year.
Westbrook is currently putting up 31.2 points, 10.6 rebounds and 10.3 assists per night.
Oscar Robertson tells @Powell2daPeople on NBATV re: Westbrook averaging a triple-double this season, “I hope he gets it."
More Oscar Robertson on Westbrook averaging a triple-double: "Why should I care, man? I hope he does. I think it’s great to talk about."
Russ has now suited up in 60 games, and registered his 30th triple-double of the season Tuesday night.
Per the AP:
Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder feared the worst during his pregame media session as he considered how to handle Russell Westbrook, the triple-double machine and league scoring leader.
During the pregame, Snyder said he hoped Westbrook wouldn’t get a triple-double on Tuesday night, but added that he “probably will.” Westbrook validated his concerns, posting a triple-double and scoring 12 of his 43 points in the final 2:05 to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Utah Jazz 109-106 on Tuesday night.
Westbrook had 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his 30th triple-double of the season and 67th of his career. It was his fourth straight triple-double, and the team’s fourth consecutive win. It also was his fifth triple-double with at least 40 points this season.
