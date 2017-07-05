Restricted free agent forward Otto Porter has agreed to a four-year, $106.5 million max offer sheet with the Brooklyn Nets, according to multiple published reports.

The Wizards have until July 8 to match the offer.

Washington has publicly declared its willingness to retain Porter.

Porter, a talented 6-foot-8 forward, averaged 13.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 80 games during the Wizards’ run to the Eastern Conference semifinals this past season. For Nets general manager Sean Marks, the offer sheet for Porter is another aggressive bid to add talent to the roster. The Nets attempted to acquire Portland Trail Blazers guard Allen Crabbe and Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson with offer sheets last offseason that were ultimately matched. Porter, 24, emerged as a critical starter in his fourth season for the Wizards alongside John Wall, Bradley Beal and Markieff Morris. He was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2013 NBA draft.

