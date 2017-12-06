A new lawsuit filed against disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein claims that Knicks owner James Dolan knew Weinstein preyed on women.

Milwaukee Bucks co-owner and Weinstein Company board member Marc Lasry is also listed as defendant.

DEVELOPING: New York Knicks owner James Dolan knew Harvey Weinstein was a predator, new suit claims https://t.co/WxVtTcdkLC pic.twitter.com/QMN5waKCXg — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) December 6, 2017

Dolan, a former director of the Weinstein Company, is accused of knowing “Weinstein’s pattern and practice of predatory sexual conduct toward women.”

From the Daily News‘ Victoria Bekiempis:

Dolan, who was a director of the Weinstein Company from mid-2015 to June 2016, “knew of Weinstein’s pattern and practice of predatory sexual conduct toward women from his personal relationship with Weinstein and his position as a director of TWC,” according to the Manhattan Federal Court lawsuit, which was filed Wednesday.

