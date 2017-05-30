Pat Riley, when discussing LeBron James playing in his seventh consecutive NBA Finals, was quick to point out that Magic Johnson reached the title round nine times in twelve years.

Riley also demurred when asked if he’ll be rooting for James against the Warriors.

Riles says Round 3 of the Cavs-Dubs championship trilogy will be an all-timer.

Per the Akron Beacon Journal:

Golden State owner Peter Guber, who walked Riley to his sports car, told Riley, “Don’t answer that question.” Riley did answer, but with a twist, as the Hall of Famer made reference to the Los Angeles Lakers teams he coached. “The Lakers with Magic Johnson went to the Finals during ‘Showtime’ nine times in 12 years,” Riley told TMZ.com. Pressed on if he was rooting for James, Riley said, “I’d like to see a great Finals. I’m about a great Finals and I think it’s going to be one of the best ever. But I love LeBron, we all do, he was part of our team for four years.”

Related

LeBron James Was Told Leaving Miami Was the ‘Biggest Mistake’ of His Career