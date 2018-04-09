Pat Riley: LeBron James Did the Right Thing Leaving Miami

Pat Riley felt “tremendous anger” when LeBron James left South Beach and went back home to Ohio in 2014, but in the end, Riley concedes that James made the right move for himself and his family.

Pat Riley breaks news in my upcoming book, The Soul of Basketball: https://t.co/bWOTv9PSLO — Ian Thomsen (@IanThomsen) April 9, 2018

LeBron won a pair of titles in Miami, but Riley felt the Heat could have collected “five or six championships” had the team stayed intact.

Per ESPN:

“I had two to three days of tremendous anger. I was absolutely livid, which I expressed to myself and my closest friends,” Riley said. “My beautiful plan all of a sudden came crashing down,” Riley said. “That team in ten years could have won five or six championships. But I get it. I get the whole chronicle of [LeBron’s] life. “While there may have been some carnage always left behind when he made these kinds of moves, in Cleveland and also in Miami, he did the right thing. I just finally came to accept the realization that he and his family said, ‘You’ll never, ever be accepted back in your hometown if you don’t go back to try to win a title. Otherwise someday you’ll go back there and have the scarlet letter on your back. You’ll be the greatest player in the history of mankind, but back there, nobody’s really going to accept you.'”

Riley also reveals that James tried to coax him back into coaching in 2010, but that he ultimately stuck with Erik Spoelstra.