Rockets guard Patrick Beverley got into it with a Thunder fan in Game 3 of the first-round series, and was fined $25,000 for confronting the guy.

Beverley says if the “NBA won’t protect its players,” then he will take matters into his own hands.

Beverley felt that the fan—Stuart Scaramucci, the son of Thunder minority owner Jay Scaramucci—crossed the line.

Per the Houston Chronicle: