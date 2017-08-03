Clippers guard Patrick Beverley says he requested a trade from the Houston Rockets before his inclusion into the Chris Paul deal.

While on the Woj Pod, Beverley revealed that he wanted a “bigger opportunity” to display his skills.

“It comes kind of surprising to people that ask, ‘Why did they trade you?’ I asked for it,” Beverley said on the podcast, released on Friday. “I asked for a bigger opportunity, a bigger chance to display my skills on a high level and I was fortunate that the Rockets did really good with me and [put] me in a situation where I can thrive and be successful. “They could have really dumped me anywhere, but they did right, and I respect them a lot for it.”

RELATED:

Doc Rivers: ‘We’ll Have Ball Movement’ with Chris Paul Gone