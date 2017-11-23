The LA Clippers announced that guard Patrick Beverley will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right knee Wednesday.
🚨 PRESS RELEASE 🚨
LA Clippers Guard @patbev21 Undergoes Surgical Procedure
Details: https://t.co/eMeGPe0PUT pic.twitter.com/XRcjwJGlPT
— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) November 23, 2017
The procedure was to repair a lateral meniscus.
Beverley, 29, was averaging 12.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists through his first 11 games with the Clips.
Per the AP:
“It’s a tough blow for the team, but it’s worse for Patrick,” coach Doc Rivers said before the Clippers’ game in Atlanta. “We thought it would probably be just meniscus, but it turns out to be a lot more.”
Acquired in the offseason deal that sent Chris Paul to Houston, the 29-year-old Beverley appeared in 11 games for the Clippers, averaging 12.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.73 steals and 30.3 minutes.
“He’s a guy that you just want around your team as much as possible and the fact that he won’t be hurts our team for sure,” Rivers said.
Commentscomments powered by Disqus