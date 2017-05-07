Ahead of Game 4 between the Rockets and Spurs Sunday night, the Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan Feigen and ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reported that Patrick Beverley’s grandfather passed away.

Michael C. Wright noted that Beverley was crying when he entered the Toyota Center.

Sam Amick also reported that the Rockets’ point guard was struggling during pregame.

Tough stuff. Our thoughts and prayers are with Beverley and his family during this difficult time.