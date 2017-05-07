Ahead of Game 4 between the Rockets and Spurs Sunday night, the Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan Feigen and ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reported that Patrick Beverley’s grandfather passed away.

Rockets guard Pat Beverley lost his grandfather today. Of course very upset. — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) May 7, 2017

Patrick Beverley will play with a heavy heart after his grandfather passed away today. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) May 7, 2017

Michael C. Wright noted that Beverley was crying when he entered the Toyota Center.

Something is going on with Patrick Beverley. He was crying when he walked in. Was warming up, stopped, sat down & started crying again. — Michael C. Wright (@mikecwright) May 7, 2017

Sam Amick also reported that the Rockets’ point guard was struggling during pregame.

This is tough stuff: Pat Beverley is very upset. In tears in the locker room. Can’t imagine trying to focus when your heart is broken. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) May 8, 2017

Tough stuff. Our thoughts and prayers are with Beverley and his family during this difficult time.