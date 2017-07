Patty Mills and the San Antonio Spurs have reached an agreement on a 4-year deal worth $50 million, per Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN:

Free agent Patty Mills has agreed to a 4-year, $50M deal to stay with San Antonio, league sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/K9ZzMOnDzR — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2017

The energetic point guard has been with the Spurs since 2011, and averaged 9.5 points and 3.5 assists last season. Thoughts on the deal?