While the Thunder are still learning to play together, Paul George says the players have already formed a “real brotherhood” off the court.

George insisted on Tuesday that the team has the right chemistry. “Now it’s just up to us to perform,” he said.

“It’s a real brotherhood in this locker room. Everybody cares for one another. Everybody is pulling for one another.” […] “There’s no trio with me, Melo and Russ. Everybody is in the loop, and everybody is communicating and talking to one another. “You have that. You have the trust factor. You have the chemistry factor. Now it’s just up to us to perform on the court.”

