The Pacers nearly traded Paul George to the Cavaliers, but the deal fell apart when Cleveland insisted on lottery-protecting a draft pick.

In the proposed three-team deal, Indiana would have received Nuggets guard Gary Harris and a Cavs first-round pick for George. Per ESPN:

What did nearly come together was a three-way trade that would’ve sent Kevin Love to Denver, Gary Harris to Indiana and George to the Cavaliers. Here’s where the deal fell apart, league sources said: Indiana wanted no protections on a future Cavaliers first-round pick. Cleveland balked, insisting the pick have lottery protection — and Indiana moved onto the Oklahoma City package of Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis.

