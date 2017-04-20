Paul George says the reaction to his recent comments about his teammates has been blown out of proportion.

After the Pacers’ Game 1 loss, George chided CJ Miles for not giving the ball back on the game’s final possession. Then, after Tuesday’s Game 2 loss, George said Lance Stephenson needed to “learn to control himself.”

Some took George’s comments as not-so-subtle shots at his teammates. George, however, dismissed the rhetoric as “complete ignorance.”

Addressing recent media criticism, @Yg_Trece said, "Our locker room is still great and I'm very pleased with all of my teammates." pic.twitter.com/OinnSsQgpR — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) April 19, 2017

“Complete ignorance to be honest. Everybody knows how close I am with my teammates, and to really make that the highlight of the series — I said that only to motivate us and to win the series. “That’s what this thing is about. Winning. And trying to bring a championship to Indy, and try to get out of this first round. “I didn’t say anything that was even close to throwing them under the bus. It is what it is. Our locker room is still great and I’m still very pleased with all of my teammates.”

