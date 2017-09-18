Paul George‘s goal this upcoming season, is the same one he’s had the last couple of years: winning the MVP award.

Will the @okcthunder have back to back MVPs? 🏆 pic.twitter.com/asNf24qoU4 — NBA TV (@NBATV) September 16, 2017

George will have to dethrone new Thunder teammate Russell Westbrook as the NBA’s most valuable player.

PG says he’s “looking forward to this new journey” in OKC.

Per The Oklahoman:

“Talking with Billy Donovan, he’s been unbelievable in what he wants me to do, and I think our relationship is growing,” George told NBA TV’s Dennis Scott. “I’m looking forward to this new journey, this new chapter. It’s gonna be a heck of a year, and I’m excited to see what Oklahoma brings.” And when Scott asked if George’s intense summer workouts mean he could be entering an MVP season, George didn’t shy away. “Man, I’m going for it,” he said. “Every summer I train to do it, and it just seems every summer I add something new and I learn something about myself. This summer I really wanted to attack the weight room and strengthen my body, strengthen my core. I can definitely say that that was the next step to be able to sustain the wear and tear throughout a whole season. So I’m going for it. I’m going for that hardware.”

Related

Paul George: ‘I Definitely Want to Be the MVP This Year’