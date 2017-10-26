Paul George has regrets about the way his time in Indiana came to an end.

George, who scored 10 points in the OKC Thunder’s 114-96 win Wednesday night and fouled of his first game against the Pacers, says “things could have been done a lot better.”

#Paul George to #Pacers fans – "I want to give thanks to Indiana for embracing me and my family for 7 years."https://t.co/fNxI9bTSMw — Clifton Brown (@CliftonGBrown) October 24, 2017

The All-Star forward says he’s partly responsible for the ugly divorce with the team that drafted him into the NBA.

Per the Indy Star: