Paul George called out his team following a brutal Tuesday night loss to the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves.

George scored 37 points in the 115-114 defeat, and says the Indiana Pacers lack “urgency” and “winning pride.”

The Pacers are clinging on to the seventh Playoff seed in the Eastern Conference.

Per the Indy Star:

“Pissed,” George said in describing his emotions. “I know I was pissed. It’s the only to really sum it up.” “We should have a professional approach, man, and defend our home court, especially to a team that’s not even in the playoffs,” George said of losing to the Timberwolves (29-44). “That’s what it comes down to. As a team, we’ve got to have a grit and we’ve got to own up, man up.” “There’s no urgency, no sense of urgency, no winning pride,” he said.

