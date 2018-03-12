Paul George: Player-Ref Relations Haven’t Improved Since He Entered NBA

Thunder forward Paul George says player-official relations haven’t improved since he entered the NBA in 2010.

George added that he heard the relationship between players and referees was better “back in the day.”

VP of Ref Training & Development Monty McCutchen talked to the Thunder about the NBA’s respect-the-game policies. Paul George on if it was positive having him talk: “Not really” pic.twitter.com/qdQnjyHS6K

PG: “I’ve heard from back in the day, the relationship between the official and the player was a lot better.

“Where guys were actually able to talk to one another, regardless of if they agreed or disagreed with a call. The player and the official could have a dialogue.” […]

What time specifically are you referring to by “back in the day”?

PG: “All I know is the officiating in today’s game, so I can only speak on that.

“So what I’m referring to is pretty much before I got to the League.”