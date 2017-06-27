Pacers forward Paul George has reportedly reached out to Klay Thompson about playing together in the future.

Thompson has two more years under contract, but could potentially join George as a free agent in 2019.

Per Kelenna Azubuike of NBC Sports Bay Area:

Per @KAzubuike7, Paul George has reached out to Klay Thompson about playing together once Klay hits free agency (2019). — Joe Fortenbaugh (@JoeFortenbaugh) June 27, 2017

"He has definitely has put in a call to Klay Thompson and he would like to play with him in LA." -Kelenna Azubuike on Paul George & LA. — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) June 27, 2017

