Pacers forward Paul George has reportedly reached out to Klay Thompson about playing together in the future.
Thompson has two more years under contract, but could potentially join George as a free agent in 2019.
Per Kelenna Azubuike of NBC Sports Bay Area:
Per @KAzubuike7, Paul George has reached out to Klay Thompson about playing together once Klay hits free agency (2019).
— Joe Fortenbaugh (@JoeFortenbaugh) June 27, 2017
"He has definitely has put in a call to Klay Thompson and he would like to play with him in LA." -Kelenna Azubuike on Paul George & LA.
— 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) June 27, 2017
