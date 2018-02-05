Paul George: ‘I’ve Built A Real Brotherhood’ With Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony

Paul George says he’s built a “real brotherhood” with Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony in Oklahoma City.

In an interview with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols, George said that L.A. will “draw the attention,” but he’s happy with how things are going in OKC (starting at 4:05):

“I obviously would have loved to have gone home. That was ideal when it was that time.

But now, being here and playing alongside Russ, playing alongside Melo, I’ve built a real brotherhood with those guys.

If we’re here right now, then where can we be next year? Where can we be the year after that?”

